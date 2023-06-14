How to Watch the Yankees vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 14
The New York Mets and Mark Canha will take the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Mets vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Yankees Player Props
|Mets vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.
- Fueled by 199 extra-base hits, the Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- The Yankees have an 8.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.211 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (7-1) will make his 15th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|W 7-6
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
|6/21/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Luis Castillo
