The New York Mets and Mark Canha will take the field against the New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Fueled by 199 extra-base hits, the Yankees rank 13th in MLB with a .418 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .233 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Yankees have scored the 12th-most runs in the league this season with 311 (4.6 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Yankees rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

The Yankees have an 8.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season, which ranks fourth in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.211 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (7-1) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the Boston Red Sox.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cole will look to pitch five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole Luis Castillo

