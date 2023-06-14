When the New York Mets (31-36) and New York Yankees (39-29) match up at Citi Field on Wednesday, June 14, Justin Verlander will get the ball for the Mets, while the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -110 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees -110 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run total has been listed in the contest.

Yankees vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Yankees' game versus the Mets but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Yankees (-110) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Yankees to defeat the Mets with those odds, and the Yankees emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19.09.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Gleyber Torres hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Yankees vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 24, or 53.3%, of those games.

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 25-21 (54.3%).

The implied probability of a win from the Mets, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Mets were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

In their last 10 outings (all had set totals), the Mets combined with their opponents to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 10 of 21 games when listed as at least -110 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+145) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+210) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL East +900 - 2nd

