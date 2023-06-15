Aslan Karatsev (No. 48 ranking) will face Taylor Fritz (No. 8) in the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Thursday, June 15.

With -450 odds, Fritz is the favorite against Karatsev (+310) for this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aslan Karatsev vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aslan Karatsev vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has an 81.8% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Taylor Fritz +310 Odds to Win Match -450 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +300 24.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 81.8% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 37.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aslan Karatsev vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

Karatsev defeated Corentin Moutet 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Fritz is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 23-ranked Francisco Cerundolo in the Round of 32 at the French Open.

Karatsev has played 24.1 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Karatsev has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 26.7 games per match (26.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 70 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Fritz is averaging 26.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.8% of those games.

In nine matches on grass courts in the past year, Fritz has averaged 30.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 60.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Karatsev and Fritz have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.