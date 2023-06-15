In a match scheduled for Thursday, Catherine McNally (No. 62 in rankings) will take on Celine Naef (No. 202) in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

In the Round of 16, McNally is favored over Naef, with -350 odds against the underdog's +240.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Celine Naef vs. Catherine McNally Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celine Naef vs. Catherine McNally Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Catherine McNally has a 77.8% chance to win.

Celine Naef Catherine McNally +240 Odds to Win Match -350 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +900 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celine Naef vs. Catherine McNally Trends and Insights

By taking down Venus Williams 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Tuesday, Naef advanced to the Round of 16.

McNally is coming off a 6-2, 6-1 victory over No. 106-ranked Katie Volynets in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Naef has played one match over the past year across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match.

McNally has played 32 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.9 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

McNally is averaging 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set in three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Naef and McNally have not played each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.