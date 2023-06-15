On Thursday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 52 in the world) faces Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

Medvedev is the favorite (-550) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Mannarino, who is +375.

Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daniil Medvedev has an 84.6% chance to win.

Daniil Medvedev Adrian Mannarino -550 Odds to Win Match +375 +200 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 84.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 21.1% 33.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 63.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.6

Daniil Medvedev vs. Adrian Mannarino Trends and Insights

Medvedev came up short 6-7, 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 versus Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 128 of the French Open (his last match).

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Mannarino beat No. 66-ranked Arthur Fils, winning 7-6, 6-4.

Through 77 matches over the past year (across all court types), Medvedev has played 22.1 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches) and won 59.4% of them.

Medvedev has played seven matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches).

In his 53 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Mannarino is averaging 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.0% of those games.

In four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months, Mannarino has averaged 31.0 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 44.4% of those games.

Medvedev and Mannarino have played once dating back to 2015, in the Libema Open semifinals. Medvedev claimed victory in that match 7-5, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Medvedev has won two versus Mannarino (100.0%), while Mannarino has captured zero.

Medvedev has the advantage in 24 total games against Mannarino, claiming 14 of them.

In one match between Medvedev and Mannarino, they have played 24.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

