At +5000, the New York Giants are No. 17 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of June 18.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Giants games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last season the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 on the road.

New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

On the ground, Saquon Barkley scored 10 touchdowns and accumulated 1,312 yards (82.0 per game).

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (45.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke collected 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games with the Colts last year.

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys - +1600 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +20000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +900 4 October 2 Seahawks - +3000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +2500 6 October 15 @ Bills - +800 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +1600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1600 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +5000 14 December 11 Packers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +700 17 December 31 Rams - +6600 18 January 7 Eagles - +700

