In the MercedesCup Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 24-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff takes on No. 16 Tommy Paul.

Paul is getting -165 odds to take home a win versus Struff (+130).

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Tommy Paul Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Tommy Paul Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tommy Paul has a 62.3% chance to win.

Jan-Lennard Struff Tommy Paul +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +800 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Jan-Lennard Struff vs. Tommy Paul Trends and Insights

Struff is looking to stay on track after a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 56-ranked Zhizhen Zhang in Tuesday's Round of 32.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Paul clinched a victory against No. 76-ranked Benjamin Bonzi, winning 6-3, 6-4.

In his 41 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Struff has played an average of 25.2 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

Struff has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 37.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Paul has played 61 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 53.4% of the games. He averages 26.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

On grass courts, Paul has played 10 matches and averaged 26.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and 9.3 games per set.

Going back to 2015, Paul and Struff have met four times, and Paul is 4-0, including a 6-3, 6-3 win for Paul at the BNP Paribas Open on March 11, 2023, the last time these two matched up.

In nine head-to-head sets between Paul and Struff, Paul has yet to drop one.

Paul and Struff have matched up in 83 total games, with Paul winning 55 and Struff securing 28.

In four matches between Struff and Paul, they have played 20.8 games and 2.3 sets per match on average.

