In the Libema Open Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 103-ranked Jordan Thompson faces Milos Raonic.

In this Round of 16 match against Thompson (+125), Raonic is favored with -160 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Milos Raonic has a 61.5% chance to win.

Jordan Thompson Milos Raonic +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 44.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jordan Thompson vs. Milos Raonic Trends and Insights

Thompson is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 7-6 victory over No. 233-ranked Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Raonic eliminated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In his 32 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Thompson has played an average of 23.8 games (20.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his six matches on grass over the past 12 months, Thompson has played an average of 19.5 games (16.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Raonic has played one total match (across all court surfaces), winning 63.2% of the games. He averages 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

In one match on grass courts in the past 12 months, Raonic has averaged 19.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set, winning 63.2% of those games.

Thompson and Raonic have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 64. Raonic was victorious in that bout 6-2, 6-1.

Raonic has clinched two sets versus Thompson (good for a 100.0% win percentage), compared to Thompson's zero.

Raonic and Thompson have squared off in 15 total games, and Raonic has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Thompson and Raonic have played one time, averaging 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.