No. 126-ranked Katie Boulter will face No. 157 Daria Snigur in the Viking Open Nottingham Round of 16 on Thursday, June 15.

Compared to the underdog Snigur (+185), Boulter is favored (-250) to get to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Snigur Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Snigur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Katie Boulter has a 71.4% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Daria Snigur -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 55.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Katie Boulter vs. Daria Snigur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Boulter beat No. 420-ranked Emily Appleton, 6-1, 6-3.

Snigur made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 10-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Boulter has played 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match.

On grass, Boulter has played nine matches over the past year, totaling 22.8 games per match while winning 48.8% of games.

In the past 12 months, Snigur has played 17 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.0% of the games. She averages 23.1 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Snigur has played five matches and averaged 19.6 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

In the lone match between Boulter and Snigur dating back to 2015, in the WTA Tallinn, Estonia Women Singles 2022 qualifying round, Boulter was victorious 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Boulter has secured two sets versus Snigur (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Snigur's one.

In 26 total games played against the other, Boulter and Snigur have each secured 13.

Boulter and Snigur have squared off one time, averaging 26.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.