On Thursday, Alex de Minaur (No. 18 in the world) faces Laslo Djere (No. 60) in the Round of 16 of the Libema Open.

In this Round of 16 match versus Djere (+275), de Minaur is the favorite with -375 odds.

Laslo Djere vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Laslo Djere vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 78.9% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Alex de Minaur +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +750 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 40.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.9

Laslo Djere vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

Djere is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-4, 6-2 win over No. 212-ranked Ricardas Berankis in Tuesday's Round of 32.

de Minaur most recently played on June 1, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the French Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-7, 3-6 by No. 49-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

In his 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Djere has played an average of 25.3 games (23.9 in best-of-three matches).

Djere has played three matches on grass over the past year, and 37.3 games per match (30.5 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, de Minaur has played 57 total matches (across all court types), winning 54.2% of the games. He averages 24.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.5 games per set.

On grass courts, de Minaur has played nine matches and averaged 31.7 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On June 15, 2021, Djere and de Minaur matched up in the cinch Championships Round of 32. de Minaur secured the win 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

In terms of sets, de Minaur has taken two versus Djere (66.7%), while Djere has captured one.

de Minaur has bettered Djere in 15 of 28 total games between them, good for a 53.6% win rate.

de Minaur and Djere have played one time, and they have averaged 28.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

