On Thursday, Magda Linette (No. 21 in the world) faces Jodie Anna Burrage (No. 131) in the Round of 16 of the Viking Open Nottingham.

In this Round of 16 match, Linette is the favorite (-250) versus Burrage (+190) .

Magda Linette vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Magda Linette vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 71.4% chance to win.

Magda Linette Jodie Anna Burrage -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Magda Linette vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Linette beat Olivia Gadecki 6-4, 6-4.

Burrage will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 win over No. 121-ranked Tereza Martincova in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In her 50 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Linette has played an average of 22.4 games.

Linette has played six matches on grass over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.

Burrage is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 15 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.2% of those games.

Burrage is averaging 20.3 games per match and 9.0 games per set through four matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Linette and Burrage have not met on the court.

