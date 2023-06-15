In the Round of 16 of the Libema Open on Thursday, Sachia Vickery (ranked No. 179) takes on Emina Bektas (No. 186).

With -135 odds, Bektas is favored over Vickery (+105) in this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sachia Vickery vs. Emina Bektas Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sachia Vickery vs. Emina Bektas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emina Bektas has a 57.4% chance to win.

Sachia Vickery Emina Bektas +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 48.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sachia Vickery vs. Emina Bektas Trends and Insights

Vickery defeated Priscilla Hon 6-3, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Bektas won 7-5, 7-6 against Dalma Galfi in the Round of 32 on Monday.

In her 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Vickery has played an average of 21.2 games.

In her five matches on grass over the past year, Vickery has played an average of 20.0 games.

In the past 12 months, Bektas has played 11 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.1% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

In seven matches on grass in the past year, Bektas has averaged 23.0 games per match and 10.1 games per set, winning 54.7% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Vickery and Bektas have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.