The Connecticut Sun (8-2) go head to head with the Atlanta Dream (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The matchup airs on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sun vs. Dream matchup.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Dream Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-7.5) 163.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-7.5) 163.5 -350 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Sun vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Dream are 4-3-0 ATS this year.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
  • Atlanta has covered the spread when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.
  • In the Sun's games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • The Dream and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this year.

