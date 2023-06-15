How to Watch the Sun vs. Dream Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (3-5) go up against the Connecticut Sun (8-2) on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-BOS, and BSSO.
Sun vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Bally Sports
- Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena
Key Stats for Sun vs. Dream
- The 82.0 points per game Connecticut scores are only 3.4 fewer points than Atlanta gives up (85.4).
- Connecticut makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (41.9%).
- The Sun are 5-0 when they shoot higher than 41.9% from the field.
- Connecticut is hitting 33.8% of its three-point shots this season, 0.5% higher than the 33.3% Atlanta allows opponents to shoot from deep.
- The Sun are 2-2 when they shoot better than 33.3% from distance.
- Connecticut and Atlanta rebound at around the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.9 fewer rebounds per game.
