In the Round of 16 of the Libema Open on Thursday, Alexei Popyrin (ranked No. 90) meets Tallon Griekspoor (No. 38).

Griekspoor carries -120 odds to earn a win versus Popyrin (-110).

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alexei Popyrin Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alexei Popyrin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tallon Griekspoor has a 54.5% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Alexei Popyrin -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alexei Popyrin Trends and Insights

Griekspoor advanced past Mikael Ymer 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Popyrin made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 85-ranked Arthur Rinderknech 6-3, 7-6 on Tuesday.

Griekspoor has played 26.0 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his seven matches on grass over the past year, Griekspoor has played an average of 30.7 games (28.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Popyrin has played 44 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.4% of the games. He averages 28.2 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

In two matches on grass in the past year, Popyrin has averaged 34.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set, winning 47.1% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Griekspoor and Popyrin have split 1-1. Popyrin claimed their last battle on April 17, 2023, winning 7-6, 7-6.

In five total sets against one another, Popyrin has clinched three, while Griekspoor has claimed two.

Griekspoor and Popyrin have squared off in 54 total games, and Griekspoor has won more often, capturing 28 of them.

In two matches between Griekspoor and Popyrin, they have played 27.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

