In the Round of 16 of the Libema Open on Thursday, Viktoria Kuzmova (ranked No. 144) faces Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (No. 37).

Andreescu carries -550 odds to claim a spot in the quarterfinals over Kuzmova (+375).

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bianca Vanessa Andreescu has an 84.6% chance to win.

Viktoria Kuzmova Bianca Vanessa Andreescu +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +500 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 38.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.3

Viktoria Kuzmova vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Kuzmova beat Susan Bandecchi 6-4, 6-2.

Andreescu made it to the Round of 16 by beating No. 217-ranked Zeynep Sonmez 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Kuzmova has played 28 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 20.9 games per match.

Kuzmova has played two matches on grass over the past year, and 18 games per match.

In her 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Andreescu is averaging 21.6 games per match while winning 52.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Andreescu has played eight matches and averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Kuzmova and Andreescu have not matched up on the court.

