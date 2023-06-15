Yibing Wu vs. Marton Fucsovics: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | MercedesCup
In the MercedesCup Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 64-ranked Yibing Wu faces No. 86 Marton Fucsovics.
Fucsovics carries -275 odds to take home a win against Wu (+210).
Yibing Wu vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Thursday, June 15
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Yibing Wu vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Yibing Wu
|Marton Fucsovics
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|45.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.4
Yibing Wu vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights
- Wu is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 25-ranked Nick Kyrgios in Tuesday's Round of 32.
- Fucsovics will look to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.
- Wu has played 26.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Fucsovics has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.
- On grass courts, Fucsovics has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match (11.0 in best-of-three matches) and 12.0 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Wu and Fucsovics have not competed against each other.
