In the MercedesCup Round of 16 on Thursday, No. 64-ranked Yibing Wu faces No. 86 Marton Fucsovics.

Fucsovics carries -275 odds to take home a win against Wu (+210).

Yibing Wu vs. Marton Fucsovics Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Thursday, June 15

Thursday, June 15 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Yibing Wu vs. Marton Fucsovics Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marton Fucsovics has a 73.3% chance to win.

Yibing Wu Marton Fucsovics +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Yibing Wu vs. Marton Fucsovics Trends and Insights

Wu is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 25-ranked Nick Kyrgios in Tuesday's Round of 32.

Fucsovics will look to maintain momentum after a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 29-ranked Denis Shapovalov in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Wu has played 26.8 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 26 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Fucsovics has played 39 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 25.3 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.9% of those games.

On grass courts, Fucsovics has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match (11.0 in best-of-three matches) and 12.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Wu and Fucsovics have not competed against each other.

