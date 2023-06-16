On Friday, Adrian Mannarino (No. 52 in the world) takes on Jordan Thompson (No. 103) in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open.

Mannarino is getting -150 odds to take home a win against Thompson (+115).

Adrian Mannarino vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Adrian Mannarino vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 60.0% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Jordan Thompson -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +550 Odds to Win Tournament +750 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 15.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.8% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Adrian Mannarino vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Mannarino defeated No. 3-ranked Daniil Medvedev, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Thompson is coming off a 7-6, 6-1 victory over Milos Raonic in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Mannarino has played 53 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Mannarino has played four matches over the past 12 months, totaling 31.0 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 44.4% of games.

Thompson is averaging 23.8 games per match (20.8 in best-of-three matches) through his 32 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.7% of those games.

Thompson is averaging 19.5 games per match (16.0 in best-of-three matches) and 8.4 games per set in six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In two head-to-head matches, Mannarino and Thompson have split 1-1. Mannarino took their last battle on February 9, 2023, winning 6-2, 7-6.

When it comes to sets, it's been very balanced between Mannarino and Thompson, each winning two sets against the other.

Thompson has taken 20 games (51.3% win rate) versus Mannarino, who has claimed 19 games.

In their two matches against each other, Mannarino and Thompson are averaging 19.5 games and 2.0 sets.

