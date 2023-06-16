On Friday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 71 in the world) takes on Liudmila Samsonova (No. 15) in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open.

In this Quarterfinal match versus Sasnovich (+190), Samsonova is favored with -250 odds.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Liudmila Samsonova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Liudmila Samsonova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Liudmila Samsonova has a 71.4% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Liudmila Samsonova +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +300 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 42.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.6

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Liudmila Samsonova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Sasnovich advanced past No. 120-ranked Greet Minnen, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Samsonova took home the win 6-4, 6-1 against Polina Kudermetova in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In her 38 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sasnovich has played an average of 23.3 games.

On grass, Sasnovich has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.3 games per match while winning 47.4% of games.

Samsonova has played 50 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 56.2% of those games.

Samsonova is averaging 26.8 games per match and 10.7 games per set in four matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

On August 27, 2022, Sasnovich and Samsonova met in the Tennis in the Land finals. Samsonova took home the win 6-1, 6-3.

Samsonova and Sasnovich have matched up in two total sets, with Samsonova winning two of them and Sasnovich zero.

Samsonova has won 12 games (75.0% win rate) versus Sasnovich, who has secured four games.

Samsonova and Sasnovich have faced off one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

