In the Viking Open Nottingham quarterfinals on Friday, Alize Cornet meets Elizabeth Mandlik.

Cornet is favored (-250) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Mandlik, who is +190.

Alize Cornet vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

Round: Quarterfinals

Date: Friday, June 16

Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Court Surface: Grass

Alize Cornet vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 71.4% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Elizabeth Mandlik -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +350 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 22.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 59.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.6

Alize Cornet vs. Elizabeth Mandlik Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Cornet defeated Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4.

Mandlik defeated Camila Giorgi 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Cornet has played 41 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.4 games per match.

On grass, Cornet has played 10 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.9 games per match while winning 57.6% of games.

Mandlik has averaged 22.7 games per match through her 25 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 47.7% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Cornet and Mandlik have not played against each other.

