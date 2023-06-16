On Friday, Ashlyn Krueger (No. 152 in the world) takes on Viktoria Kuzmova (No. 144) in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open.

In this Quarterfinal match, Krueger is the favorite (-190) versus Kuzmova (+145) .

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ashlyn Krueger has a 65.5% chance to win.

Ashlyn Krueger Viktoria Kuzmova -190 Odds to Win Match +145 +700 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 12.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 57.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.5

Ashlyn Krueger vs. Viktoria Kuzmova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Krueger beat Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2.

Kuzmova took home the win 7-6, 6-3 versus Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In her 23 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Krueger has played an average of 20.6 games.

On grass, Krueger has played two matches over the past 12 months, totaling 16.0 games per match while winning 75.0% of games.

Kuzmova has averaged 20.9 games per match in her 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.6% of the games.

Kuzmova is averaging 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set in two matches on grass in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Krueger and Kuzmova have played in the last five years.

