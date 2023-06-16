The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-33) hope to end their three-game losing run versus the Milwaukee Brewers (34-34), at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

The Brewers will give the nod to Julio Teheran (1-2) versus the Pirates and Rich Hill (6-5).

Brewers vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Teheran - MIL (1-2, 1.48 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (6-5, 4.35 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will hand the ball to Teheran (1-2) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 1.48 and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .233 in four games this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Teheran has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.35 ERA and 67 strikeouts through 72 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 43-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.35, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .265 against him.

Hill is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Hill will look to prolong a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 innings per outing).

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 49th in ERA (4.35), 53rd in WHIP (1.369), and 40th in K/9 (8.3).

