In the quarterfinals of the Libema Open on Friday, Emil Ruusuvuori (ranked No. 42) meets Jannik Sinner (No. 9).

With -375 odds, Sinner is favored over Ruusuvuori (+270) in this matchup.

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jannik Sinner Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 78.9% chance to win.

Emil Ruusuvuori Jannik Sinner +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +200 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Jannik Sinner Trends and Insights

By beating No. 36-ranked Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-7, 6-4 on Wednesday, Ruusuvuori advanced to the quarterfinals.

Sinner will look to stay on track after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 47-ranked Alexander Bublik in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In his 60 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Ruusuvuori has played an average of 24.2 games (22.4 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Ruusuvuori has played five matches over the past year, totaling 26.6 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 48.9% of games.

Sinner is averaging 25.0 games per match (20.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 67 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 57.0% of those games.

Sinner is averaging 36.8 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set through six matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

In head-to-head meetings, Sinner has collected five wins, while Ruusuvuori has one. In their most recent meeting on March 29, 2023, Sinner was victorious 6-3, 6-1.

Sinner and Ruusuvuori have squared off in 13 sets against on another, with Sinner taking 10 of them.

Sinner and Ruusuvuori have competed in 123 total games, and Sinner has won more often, claiming 72 of them.

In six matches between Ruusuvuori and Sinner, they have played 20.5 games and 2.2 sets per match on average.

