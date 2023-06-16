Emina Bektas (No. 186 ranking) will face Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 26) in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open on Friday, June 16.

In the Quarterfinal, Alexandrova is the favorite against Bektas, with -550 odds against the underdog's +375.

Emina Bektas vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Emina Bektas vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Emina Bektas Ekaterina Alexandrova +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +300 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 25.0% 38.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61.9

Emina Bektas vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 179-ranked Sachia Vickery 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday, Bektas reached the quarterfinals.

Alexandrova eliminated Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Bektas has played 12 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.1 games per match.

Bektas has played eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 22.6 games per match.

Alexandrova has averaged 22.4 games per match in her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 54.4% of the games.

Bektas and Alexandrova have not competed against each other since 2015.

