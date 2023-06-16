On Friday, Giancarlo Stanton (batting .152 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Houck. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .222 with four doubles, six home runs and five walks.

Stanton has had a hit in 15 of 22 games this season (68.2%), including multiple hits three times (13.6%).

In 27.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.

Stanton has driven home a run in 10 games this year (45.5%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games.

In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 .174 AVG .286 .240 OBP .342 .391 SLG .629 4 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 6 11/3 K/BB 9/2 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings