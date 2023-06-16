Hubert Hurkacz vs. Christopher O'Connell: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | MercedesCup
Hubert Hurkacz will face Christopher O'Connell in the MercedesCup quarterfinals on Friday, June 16.
Hurkacz is the favorite (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog O'Connell, who is +210.
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 16
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Christopher O'Connell
|-275
|Odds to Win Match
|+210
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|73.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|32.3%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|59.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.6
Hubert Hurkacz vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights
- Hurkacz advanced past Yosuke Watanuki 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- O'Connell took down Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
- Hurkacz has played 30.6 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- In his five matches on grass over the past year, Hurkacz has played an average of 31.4 games (25.3 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past 12 months, O'Connell has competed in 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Hurkacz and O'Connell have not met on the court.
