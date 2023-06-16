Hubert Hurkacz will face Christopher O'Connell in the MercedesCup quarterfinals on Friday, June 16.

Hurkacz is the favorite (-275) in this match, compared to the underdog O'Connell, who is +210.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Christopher O'Connell Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Christopher O'Connell Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hubert Hurkacz has a 73.3% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Christopher O'Connell -275 Odds to Win Match +210 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 59.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.6

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Christopher O'Connell Trends and Insights

Hurkacz advanced past Yosuke Watanuki 4-6, 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

O'Connell took down Lorenzo Sonego 7-6, 6-3 in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Hurkacz has played 30.6 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches) in his 54 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In his five matches on grass over the past year, Hurkacz has played an average of 31.4 games (25.3 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, O'Connell has competed in 40 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 49.7% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) and 10.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Hurkacz and O'Connell have not met on the court.

