Jodie Anna Burrage will face Magdalena Frech in the Viking Open Nottingham quarterfinals on Friday, June 16.

With -150 odds, Frech is the favorite against Burrage (+115) in this matchup.

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham

The Viking Open Nottingham Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre

Nottingham Tennis Centre Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom

Nottingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 60.0% chance to win.

Jodie Anna Burrage Magdalena Frech +115 Odds to Win Match -150 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +800 46.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 60.0% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 11.1% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Burrage defeated No. 21-ranked Magda Linette, 7-5, 6-3.

Frech reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.

Through 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Burrage has played 21.5 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

Burrage has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 20.3 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Frech has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.8% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

On grass surfaces, Frech has played eight matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Burrage and Frech have not matched up on the court.

