Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Magdalena Frech: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Viking Open Nottingham
Jodie Anna Burrage will face Magdalena Frech in the Viking Open Nottingham quarterfinals on Friday, June 16.
With -150 odds, Frech is the favorite against Burrage (+115) in this matchup.
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information
- Tournament: The Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 16
- Venue: Nottingham Tennis Centre
- Location: Nottingham, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Magdalena Frech has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Jodie Anna Burrage
|Magdalena Frech
|+115
|Odds to Win Match
|-150
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+800
|46.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|60.0%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|11.1%
|45.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.2
Jodie Anna Burrage vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Burrage defeated No. 21-ranked Magda Linette, 7-5, 6-3.
- Frech reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 39-ranked Lin Zhu 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday.
- Through 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Burrage has played 21.5 games per match and won 49.2% of them.
- Burrage has played four matches on grass over the past year, and 20.3 games per match.
- In the past 12 months, Frech has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.8% of the games. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.2 games per set.
- On grass surfaces, Frech has played eight matches and averaged 21.4 games per match and 9.5 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Burrage and Frech have not matched up on the court.
