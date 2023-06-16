The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Tanner Houck and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson is hitting .130 with five home runs and five walks.

Donaldson has had a base hit in five of 15 games this season, and multiple hits once.

Looking at the 15 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (26.7%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this year, Donaldson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (46.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 3 .118 AVG .167 .211 OBP .214 .382 SLG .667 3 XBH 2 3 HR 2 3 RBI 4 12/4 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings