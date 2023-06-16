In the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup on Friday, Lorenzo Musetti (ranked No. 17) faces Frances Tiafoe (No. 12).

In this Quarterfinal matchup against Musetti (+160), Tiafoe is favored with -210 odds.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Frances Tiafoe has a 67.7% chance to win.

Lorenzo Musetti Frances Tiafoe +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +500 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 16.7% 45.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.6

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Frances Tiafoe Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 58-ranked Gregoire Barrere 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday, Musetti advanced to the quarterfinals.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Tiafoe defeated No. 37-ranked Jiri Lehecka, winning 7-6, 6-4.

Musetti has played 23.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 59 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Musetti has played three matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 23.0 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches).

Tiafoe has played 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.5 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.0% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Tiafoe has played five matches and averaged 38.8 games per match (31.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.8 games per set.

Musetti has posted a 3-1 record against Tiafoe. Their last meeting was a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory for Musetti in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 32 on May 15, 2023.

In 12 total sets against each other, Musetti has taken seven, while Tiafoe has claimed five.

Musetti has the advantage in 118 total games against Tiafoe, taking 61 of them.

In four matches between Musetti and Tiafoe, they have played 29.5 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

