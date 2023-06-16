In the quarterfinals of the Libema Open on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald (ranked No. 68) takes on Rinky Hijikata (No. 133).

In this Quarterfinal matchup, McDonald is the favorite (-225) versus Hijikata (+175) .

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 69.2% chance to win.

Mackenzie McDonald Rinky Hijikata -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 54.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.7

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

McDonald is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 15-ranked Borna Coric in Wednesday's Round of 16.

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hijikata took down No. 82-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, winning 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

McDonald has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).

McDonald has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 30.4 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches).

Hijikata has played 23 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.

On grass courts, Hijikata has played three matches and averaged 27.0 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

This is the first time that McDonald and Hijikata have matched up in the last five years.

