Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rinky Hijikata: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
In the quarterfinals of the Libema Open on Friday, Mackenzie McDonald (ranked No. 68) takes on Rinky Hijikata (No. 133).
In this Quarterfinal matchup, McDonald is the favorite (-225) versus Hijikata (+175) .
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 16
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Rinky Hijikata
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+175
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|36.4%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|54.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|45.7
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights
- McDonald is coming off a 6-4, 6-4 victory over No. 15-ranked Borna Coric in Wednesday's Round of 16.
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Hijikata took down No. 82-ranked Marc-Andrea Huesler, winning 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.
- McDonald has played 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.6 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches).
- McDonald has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 30.4 games per match (27.3 in best-of-three matches).
- Hijikata has played 23 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.1 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) and winning 49.8% of those games.
- On grass courts, Hijikata has played three matches and averaged 27.0 games per match (18.5 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- This is the first time that McDonald and Hijikata have matched up in the last five years.
