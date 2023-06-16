In the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup on Friday, Marton Fucsovics (ranked No. 86) takes on Taylor Fritz (No. 8).

Fritz carries -350 odds to grab a spot in the femifinals versus Fucsovics (+260).

Marton Fucsovics vs. Taylor Fritz Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Marton Fucsovics vs. Taylor Fritz Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 77.8% chance to win.

Marton Fucsovics Taylor Fritz +260 Odds to Win Match -350 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +200 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 35.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.8

Marton Fucsovics vs. Taylor Fritz Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 64-ranked Yibing Wu 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday, Fucsovics reached the quarterfinals.

Fritz came out on top 7-6, 6-3 versus Aslan Karatsev in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Through 38 matches over the past year (across all court types), Fucsovics has played 25.7 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and won 49.3% of them.

On grass, Fucsovics has played one match over the past 12 months, totaling 25.0 games per match while winning 28.0% of games.

Fritz is averaging 26.3 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) through his 70 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 55.8% of those games.

Fritz is averaging 30.2 games per match (25.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in nine matches on grass courts in the past year.

Fritz has defeated Fucsovics two times in two matches. Fritz won their most recent match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Round of 16 of the BMW Open on April 20, 2023.

Fritz and Fucsovics have played five total sets, with Fritz winning four of them and Fucsovics one.

Fritz and Fucsovics have matched up for 47 total games, and Fritz has won more often, capturing 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Fucsovics and Fritz are averaging 23.5 games and 2.5 sets.

