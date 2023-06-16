On Friday, Rafael Devers (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (63) this season while batting .247 with 33 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 103rd, his on-base percentage ranks 130th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

In 39 of 65 games this season (60.0%) Devers has had a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (32.3%).

He has gone deep in 21.5% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 49.2% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (43.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .275 AVG .212 .333 OBP .260 .507 SLG .513 19 XBH 14 7 HR 10 30 RBI 26 26/12 K/BB 31/6 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings