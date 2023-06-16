The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will meet on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Alex Verdugo and Anthony Rizzo among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Boston is eighth in baseball, slugging .424.

The Red Sox rank eighth in the majors with a .259 batting average.

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (338 total runs).

The Red Sox are fifth in MLB with a .332 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Boston's 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox average MLB's 18th-ranked WHIP (1.310).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 3-6 with a 5.23 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Houck has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Houck is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has allowed at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies L 7-6 Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/18/2023 Yankees - Home James Paxton Luis Severino 6/19/2023 Twins - Away Kutter Crawford Pablo Lopez 6/20/2023 Twins - Away Garrett Whitlock Bailey Ober 6/21/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Houck Sonny Gray

