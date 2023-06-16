In the series opener on Friday, June 16, Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (34-35) face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (39-30). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The favored Red Sox have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The total is 10 runs for the contest.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have a record of 10-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a mark of 8-9 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Adam Duvall 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+100) Triston Casas 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +12500 - 5th

