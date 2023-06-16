The Boston Red Sox (34-35) host the New York Yankees (39-30) in AL East play, at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-6) to the mound, while Domingo German (4-3) will take the ball for the Yankees.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Houck

The Red Sox will send Houck (3-6) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the New York Yankees.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.23, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.257 in 12 games this season.

He has three quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tanner Houck vs. Yankees

The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with a .232 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 13th in the league (.416) and 104 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Yankees one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-20 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in six innings.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

German (4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 13th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .186 against him.

German is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

German is looking for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Domingo Germán vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .259 batting average, and is ninth in the league with 611 total hits and eighth in MLB play with 338 runs scored. They have the eighth-ranked slugging percentage (.424) and are 18th in all of MLB with 74 home runs.

German has a 1.5 ERA and a 1.333 WHIP against the Red Sox this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .250 batting average over one appearance.

