Red Sox vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (34-35) against the New York Yankees (39-30) at Fenway Park is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 16.
The Red Sox will give the ball to Tanner Houck (3-6, 5.23 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Domingo German (4-3, 3.49 ERA).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox failed to cover.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 13-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 54.5% chance to win.
- Boston has scored 338 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Yankees
|L 3-1
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 11
|@ Yankees
|W 3-2
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 12
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|James Paxton vs Connor Seabold
|June 13
|Rockies
|L 7-6
|Kutter Crawford vs Chase Anderson
|June 14
|Rockies
|W 6-3
|Garrett Whitlock vs Austin Gomber
|June 16
|Yankees
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Domingo Germán
|June 17
|Yankees
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Clarke Schmidt
|June 18
|Yankees
|-
|James Paxton vs Luis Severino
|June 19
|@ Twins
|-
|Kutter Crawford vs Pablo Lopez
|June 20
|@ Twins
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Bailey Ober
|June 21
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Sonny Gray
