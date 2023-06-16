Richard Gasquet (No. 55 ranking) will meet Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 24) in the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup on Friday, June 16.

With -225 odds, Struff is the favorite against Gasquet (+170) in this matchup.

Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

  • Tournament: The MercedesCup
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, June 16
  • Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
  • Location: Stuttgart, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 69.2% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Jan-Lennard Struff
+170 Odds to Win Match -225
+1000 Odds to Win Tournament +550
37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2%
9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4%
45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Gasquet beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 2-6, 7-5.
  • Struff is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 16-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
  • In his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Gasquet has played an average of 25.7 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
  • On grass, Gasquet has played three matches over the past year, totaling 42.3 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.
  • In the past year, Struff has played 41 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.0% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
  • On grass courts, Struff has played two matches and averaged 37.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.
  • This is the first time that Gasquet and Struff have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

