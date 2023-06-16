Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | MercedesCup
Richard Gasquet (No. 55 ranking) will meet Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 24) in the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup on Friday, June 16.
With -225 odds, Struff is the favorite against Gasquet (+170) in this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information
- Tournament: The MercedesCup
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 16
- Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart
- Location: Stuttgart, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Richard Gasquet
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|45.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Gasquet beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 2-6, 7-5.
- Struff is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 16-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Thursday.
- In his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Gasquet has played an average of 25.7 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).
- On grass, Gasquet has played three matches over the past year, totaling 42.3 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.
- In the past year, Struff has played 41 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.0% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- On grass courts, Struff has played two matches and averaged 37.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.
- This is the first time that Gasquet and Struff have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.