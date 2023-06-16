Richard Gasquet (No. 55 ranking) will meet Jan-Lennard Struff (No. 24) in the quarterfinals of the MercedesCup on Friday, June 16.

With -225 odds, Struff is the favorite against Gasquet (+170) in this matchup.

Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information

Tournament: The MercedesCup

The MercedesCup Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jan-Lennard Struff has a 69.2% chance to win.

Richard Gasquet Jan-Lennard Struff +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +550 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 15.4% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Richard Gasquet vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Gasquet beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 2-6, 7-5.

Struff is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 16-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

In his 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Gasquet has played an average of 25.7 games (23.3 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Gasquet has played three matches over the past year, totaling 42.3 games per match while winning 52.0% of games.

In the past year, Struff has played 41 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.0% of the games. He averages 25.2 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On grass courts, Struff has played two matches and averaged 37.0 games per match (19.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set.

This is the first time that Gasquet and Struff have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

