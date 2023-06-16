On Friday, Tallon Griekspoor (No. 38 in the world) takes on Alex de Minaur (No. 18) in the quarterfinals of the Libema Open.

de Minaur has -175 odds to earn a spot in the femifinals with a win over Griekspoor (+135).

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alex de Minaur Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alex de Minaur Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alex de Minaur has a 63.6% chance to win.

Tallon Griekspoor Alex de Minaur +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +650 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 44.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.6

Tallon Griekspoor vs. Alex de Minaur Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Griekspoor took down No. 90-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 6-3, 6-2.

de Minaur took home the win 6-1, 6-7, 6-3 against Laslo Djere in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Griekspoor has played 26.0 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Griekspoor has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 32.2 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches) while winning 47.7% of games.

de Minaur is averaging 24.5 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.4% of those games.

In eight matches on grass in the past 12 months, de Minaur has averaged 31.6 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 56.5% of those games.

Griekspoor and de Minaur have not played each other since 2015.

