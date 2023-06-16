Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.258 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Domingo German and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rockies.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .201 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- In 46.7% of his 60 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- In 11.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (23.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (8.3%).
- He has scored in 22 games this season (36.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|29
|.200
|AVG
|.202
|.336
|OBP
|.312
|.326
|SLG
|.404
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|10
|29/20
|K/BB
|31/15
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (4-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 3.49 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .186 batting average against him.
