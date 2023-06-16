Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Libema Open
In the Libema Open quarterfinals on Friday, Veronika Kudermetova takes on Celine Naef.
Compared to the underdog Naef (+400), Kudermetova is favored (-650) to advance to the femifinals.
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Match Information
- Tournament: The Libema Open
- Round: Quarterfinals
- Date: Friday, June 16
- Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
- Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
- Court Surface: Grass
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Celine Naef
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+400
|+240
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|20.0%
|29.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|69.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|30.3
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kudermetova beat No. 163-ranked Carol Zhao, 6-1, 6-3.
- In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Naef took home the victory against No. 62-ranked Catherine McNally, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
- In her 55 matches over the past year across all court types, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.8 games.
- In her four matches on grass over the past year, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.0 games.
- Naef has averaged 21.0 games per match through her one match played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 38.1% of the games.
- Kudermetova and Naef have not played each other since 2015.
