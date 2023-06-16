In the Libema Open quarterfinals on Friday, Veronika Kudermetova takes on Celine Naef.

Compared to the underdog Naef (+400), Kudermetova is favored (-650) to advance to the femifinals.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Match Information

Tournament: The Libema Open

The Libema Open Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Date: Friday, June 16

Friday, June 16 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Celine Naef -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +240 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 69.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.3

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kudermetova beat No. 163-ranked Carol Zhao, 6-1, 6-3.

In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Naef took home the victory against No. 62-ranked Catherine McNally, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.

In her 55 matches over the past year across all court types, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.8 games.

In her four matches on grass over the past year, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.0 games.

Naef has averaged 21.0 games per match through her one match played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 38.1% of the games.

Kudermetova and Naef have not played each other since 2015.

