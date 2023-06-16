In the Libema Open quarterfinals on Friday, Veronika Kudermetova takes on Celine Naef.

Compared to the underdog Naef (+400), Kudermetova is favored (-650) to advance to the femifinals.

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Match Information

  • Tournament: The Libema Open
  • Round: Quarterfinals
  • Date: Friday, June 16
  • Venue: Autotron Rosmalen
  • Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands
  • Court Surface: Grass

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 86.7% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Celine Naef
-650 Odds to Win Match +400
+240 Odds to Win Tournament +1800
86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0%
29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3%
69.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 30.3

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Celine Naef Trends and Insights

  • In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Kudermetova beat No. 163-ranked Carol Zhao, 6-1, 6-3.
  • In the Round of 16 on Thursday, Naef took home the victory against No. 62-ranked Catherine McNally, winning 3-6, 6-4, 6-3.
  • In her 55 matches over the past year across all court types, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.8 games.
  • In her four matches on grass over the past year, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.0 games.
  • Naef has averaged 21.0 games per match through her one match played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 38.1% of the games.
  • Kudermetova and Naef have not played each other since 2015.

