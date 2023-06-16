Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will take the field on Friday at Fenway Park against Tanner Houck, who is expected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

New York ranks 13th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 24th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

New York ranks 14th in the majors with 314 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .300.

The Yankees rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.9) in the majors this season.

New York has the fourth-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined 1.208 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (4-3) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets W 7-6 Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets L 4-3 Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Luis Severino James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Gerrit Cole George Kirby 6/21/2023 Mariners - Home Domingo Germán Luis Castillo 6/22/2023 Mariners - Home Clarke Schmidt Bryan Woo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.