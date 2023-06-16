Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (34-35) will match up against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (39-30) at Fenway Park on Friday, June 16. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Red Sox as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Yankees +105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been set at 10 runs.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Tanner Houck - BOS (3-6, 5.23 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (4-3, 3.49 ERA)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 26 games this season and won 14 (53.8%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 10-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won eight of 17 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and won both contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+175) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 5th 2nd Win AL East +750 - 2nd

