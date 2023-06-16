Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Red Sox on June 16, 2023
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Rafael Devers, Gleyber Torres and others in this matchup.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .252/.331/.424 on the year.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 64 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He has a .266/.343/.436 slash line on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Devers Stats
- Devers has recorded 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 56 runs.
- He's slashed .247/.301/.510 on the year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has 75 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 27 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a slash line of .292/.367/.447 so far this season.
- Verdugo enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .308 with four doubles, a triple, six walks and three RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.