Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Adam Duvall -- batting .211 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Yankees.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall is hitting .327 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
- In 10 of 14 games this season (71.4%) Duvall has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (21.4%, and 6.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Duvall has an RBI in six of 14 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in eight games this year (57.1%), including multiple runs in three games.
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|.324
|AVG
|.333
|.390
|OBP
|.429
|.676
|SLG
|.778
|8
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|11/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send Schmidt (2-6) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
