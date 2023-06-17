Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Verdugo is batting .381 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.4% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 55.4% of his games this season (36 of 65), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .343 AVG .235 .413 OBP .313 .559 SLG .319 21 XBH 8 4 HR 1 16 RBI 10 20/14 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings