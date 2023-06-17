Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Alex Verdugo -- with a slugging percentage of .359 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Discover More About This Game
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .450, fueled by 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 20th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.
- Verdugo is batting .381 during his last outings and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.4% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 19 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 55.4% of his games this season (36 of 65), he has scored, and in eight of those games (12.3%) he has scored more than once.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.343
|AVG
|.235
|.413
|OBP
|.313
|.559
|SLG
|.319
|21
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|1
|16
|RBI
|10
|20/14
|K/BB
|17/13
|2
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt (2-6) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 67 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.70, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
