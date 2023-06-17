Anthony Rizzo -- .081 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double) in his previous game against the Red Sox.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.342), slugging percentage (.437) and total hits (65) this season.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 70.3% of his 64 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 14.1% of his games in 2023 (nine of 64), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has driven home a run in 23 games this season (35.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 28 games this year (43.8%), including six multi-run games (9.4%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 28 .311 AVG .209 .382 OBP .293 .526 SLG .327 13 XBH 7 8 HR 3 21 RBI 14 28/13 K/BB 36/8 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings