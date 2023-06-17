On Saturday, Billy McKinney (on the back of going 1-for-4 with an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Billy McKinney? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Billy McKinney At The Plate

McKinney has three doubles, a triple and a home run while hitting .310.

McKinney is batting .316 during his last games and is riding an eight-game hitting streak.

McKinney has gotten a hit in all eight games this season, with more than one hit once.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

McKinney has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .294 AVG .333 .294 OBP .333 .706 SLG .417 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 1 RBI 1 2/0 K/BB 3/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings