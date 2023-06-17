Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Yankees - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Christian Arroyo -- with a slugging percentage of .471 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is batting .240 with nine doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Arroyo has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- In 34 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8%.
- In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|15
|.259
|AVG
|.217
|.313
|OBP
|.234
|.466
|SLG
|.283
|8
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|9/1
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (79 total, 1.1 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 15th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.70 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
