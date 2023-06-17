Jarren Duran -- with a slugging percentage of .500 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, on June 17 at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .291 with 18 doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 63.5% of his games this year (33 of 52), with at least two hits 14 times (26.9%).

Looking at the 52 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.8%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 14 times this year (26.9%), including four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 24 .337 AVG .244 .410 OBP .278 .558 SLG .337 15 XBH 6 2 HR 1 16 RBI 8 23/11 K/BB 31/3 6 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings