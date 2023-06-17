Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The New York Jets right now have the sixth-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +1600.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +250
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1600
New York Betting Insights
- New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets collected three wins at home last year and four on the road.
- As a favorite last season New York picked up just two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Jets Impact Players
- Aaron Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards (217.4 per game), completing 64.6% of his throws, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games for the Packers last year.
- Also, Rodgers rushed for 94 yards and one TD.
- In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- As a tone-setter on defense, C.J. Mosley collected 158 tackles, 4.0 TFL, one sack, and one interception in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|-
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+5000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+4500
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+5000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2500
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+5000
